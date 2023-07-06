TCS bets big on Azure Open AI, plans to train 25,000 engineers

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has furthered its partnership with Microsoft by announcing plans to scale its Azure OpenAI expertise by training 25,000 engineers on Azure OpenAI. The IT services giant also plans on launching its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud.

Siva Ganesan, Head of Microsoft Business Unit at TCS said, "Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done. It’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively. With TCS Generative AI Enterprise Adoption, our joint customers can unlock new growth opportunities and embark on an exciting journey of innovation – guided by AI expertise and in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Cloud.”

Currently, TCS has over 50,000 AI-trained associates. Moreover, TCS is a member of Microsoft’s AI Council, has earned a Partner Designation in Data and AI, and has also obtained Microsoft specializations in AI and machine learning on Azure and analytics on Azure.

“TCS’ Generative AI Enterprise Adoption on Azure Offering provides customers with the information and

resources they need to harness the power of generative AI to accelerate innovation and business growth,”

said Kelly Rogan, CVP, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft.

The IT services major has also launched its Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering, which uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ contextual knowledge and its expertise in Azure Open AI service to help clients enhance customer experience, launch new business models, grow revenue, and enhance productivity. With this framework, TCS and client teams will jointly ideate on AI-led solutions to their most pressing business problems, develop proofs of concept on Azure Open AI, create solution roadmaps, gather stakeholder feedback, train the models, build sufficiently strong guardrails and deploy the solutions.

Additionally, TCS will help clients accelerate software development and boost programmer productivity through advisory, foundational set-up and rollout services around GitHub Copilot, a generative AI tool built on Azure OpenAI's language models, that helps programmers develop code faster and with less effort.

In addition to helping clients adopt generative AI using Azure Open AI, TCS is enhancing its own suite of products and platforms to take advantage of the new technology.