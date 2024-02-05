TCS employees’ hikes, variable pay now depend on their return to office

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had ended work from home for most of its employees on October 1 last year. Now it is linking hikes and variable payout to its employees on their compliance with the return to office mandate.

TCS had made 5-day work from office compulsory for certain teams last year. According to a report in Times of India, the company has now written to its team heads to assign grades, based on which an employee is given an increment and promotion, depending on their track record of working from office.

The company, moreover, offers digital compensation to freshers, who have cleared courses assigned to them to make them eligible for salaries beyond Rs 3 lakh. A source told the daily that this too will now be dependent on the compliance with the work from office mandate.

TCS employees were also issued dress codes for working from office to help them ease into the transition of returning to office for five days a week.

In November last year, the company had sent transfer notices to over 2,000 employees across the country, instructing them to join the assigned location within 15 days, Business Today had reported. The emails stated that employees would be able to reimburse travel and accommodation costs. Failing to do so would lead to an initiation of disciplinary action, they had said.

CEO K Krithivasan said in June quarter, 2023, that they believe that working from office is good for associates, customers and the company. “You're talking only about work output in terms of how they deliver to customers, but how do they get mentored on culture? How do they get mentored on how they deal with customers and colleagues?” he had said.

