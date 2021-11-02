TCS enters Formula E, to be the title sponsor for Jaguar Racing

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has joined the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as its title partner ahead of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Jaguar Land Rover's Formula E team, with this announcement, will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing.

During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a dynamic platform that will drive research and innovation towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle (EV) technologies, the IT company said in a statement.

TCS will leverage its leadership in technology and experience working with players in the EV industry to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility, the statement added.

With this partnership, TCS has become the first Indian IT company to associate with Formula E. The only domestic firm which is associated with the electric motorsport championship is Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing to harness collective knowledge and to innovate for a sustainable future for all," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS.

"As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilization of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities, and the planet," he added.

Apart from Formula E racing, TCS' global portfolio of sports sponsorships includes TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Amsterdam Marathon.