TCS inks ₹2,130 crore Bengaluru lease, among city’s biggest office deals in years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a lease for 1.4 million sq ft of office space at 360 Business Park in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, in one of the city’s largest office deals in recent years, The Times of India reported, citing lease documents accessed via Propstack.

The lease covers Towers 5A and 5B, spanning 6.8 lakh sq ft and 7.2 lakh sq ft respectively. The landlord is Labzone Electronics City Pvt Ltd.

Structured in two phases, the agreement begins April 1, 2026, with ground plus seven floors, followed by floors eight to thirteen from August 1, 2026. The tenure is 15 years.

TCS will pay monthly rent of ₹9.31 crore at ₹66.5 per sq ft, backed by a ₹112 crore security deposit. With a 12% escalation every three years, the total lease outlay is pegged at ₹2,130 crore, according to the report.

The deal underscores TCS’s expansion in Bengaluru’s southern IT corridor, where demand for large contiguous office space remains strong. It comes amid a broader ₹4,500-crore push by the Mumbai-headquartered IT services major to scale campuses and infrastructure nationwide.

In Bengaluru alone, TCS is said to have recently acquired 1.4–1.6 million sq ft from Sattva for ₹2,250 crore and another 3.2 million sq ft from TRIL for ₹1,625 crore, adding capacity for 25,000 seats.

Beyond Bengaluru, the company has been securing space in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It leased additional offices in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, took 21.6 acres in Visakhapatnam on a 99-year lease, and purchased 37 acres in Kochi’s Kinfra Electronics Manufacturing Cluster for ₹690 crore. In Kolkata, projects spanning 30 acres at Sanchita Park and Bengal Silicon Valley Hub are expected to deliver 16,500 seats over the next three years.

The move comes amid a surge in large-scale office deals by global technology and financial services firms. Amazon, Google, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Qualcomm have each signed leases exceeding 1 million sq ft across India’s major metros, reflecting confidence in India’s commercial real estate and long-term workforce growth.