TCS Q2 FY26 results: IT bellwether​​​​​​​ says this on attrition rate, headcount figures

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, published its July–September 2025 quarter results on Thursday, 9 October 2025. In a move that deviated from its established reporting standards, TCS did not disclose its attrition rate or total employee headcount for the quarter. Ordinarily, the company’s earnings releases feature these figures in addition to financial performance indicators. The change has prompted attention across the information technology sector, as these workforce metrics are considered central to evaluating IT firms’ operational health and business outlook. Analysts are closely examining the impact of this omission on market perceptions and stakeholder confidence.

In past quarters, TCS consistently included details on the last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate and its total workforce size immediately following its results announcement.

In the first quarter of FY26, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported consolidated revenue of ₹63,437 crore, reflecting a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in rupee terms. However, revenue declined by 1.1% in US dollar terms to $7.42 billion. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue registered a 3.1% YoY decline. TCS ended the quarter with a workforce of 6.13 lakh employees, while attrition stood at 13.8%.

The omission of these benchmarks in the Q2 FY26 press release has surprised industry observers, who view such data as essential for tracking employee stability and recruitment trends within the sector.

TCS typically shares a press statement after announcing quarterly earnings that details its total headcount, attrition rate for the preceding year, and other employee metrics. This quarter, however, the company offered only its core financial results—such as net profit, topline growth, and operational metrics—without providing workforce details.

The omission comes at a time when attrition rates and hiring trends are under intense scrutiny across India’s IT industry. Market participants and industry analysts have historically relied on this data from TCS, given its position as a bellwether for broader sector trends.

TCS reported a net reduction of 19,755 employees in the second quarter of FY26. According to Q2 FY26 data on its website, the company's headcount has dropped to 5,93,314 in September quarter as compared to 6,13,069 in the June quarter. This comes after the company added 5,090 employees sequentially in the June quarter.

TCS Q2 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) posted a muted net profit growth of 1.4% year-on-year, reaching Rs 12,121 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 11,955 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, net profit declined by nearly 5% from Rs 12,760 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Despite strong investor and employee interest, the company did not disclose its quarterly headcount and attrition figures. Revenue rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 65,799 crore and grew 3.7% on a sequential basis.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan, speaking on the performance, said: “Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation.”