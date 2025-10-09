TCS acquires US-based ListEngage to boost Salesforce, AI-led digital marketing capabilities

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday that it will acquire US-based Salesforce consulting firm ListEngage, a move aimed at strengthening its Salesforce and AI-driven marketing technology portfolio. The acquisition, approved by TCS’ board during its second-quarter earnings meeting, is expected to be completed by October 10.

This marks a strategic step for TCS as it expands its presence in high-growth areas such as Salesforce, AI, cloud, and digital engineering. The acquisition adds over 100 skilled professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications to TCS’ enterprise solutions unit in the US. ListEngage reported revenue of $24.3 million in FY24.

Founded in 2003 in Framingham, Massachusetts, ListEngage is a Salesforce-exclusive digital marketing and consulting partner that helps businesses transform customer engagement through platforms such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, CRM, Service Cloud, and Agentforce. The acquisition enhances TCS’ global Salesforce capabilities and deepens its long-standing strategic partnership with Salesforce.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer of TCS, said the deal represents an important milestone in scaling the company’s marketing technology and AI integration efforts.

“This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally. ListEngage’s AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings to serve the needs of enterprise marketing stakeholders,” she said. “This will further deepen the strategic partnership that TCS has with Salesforce. We welcome ListEngage’s talented team to TCS.”

According to TCS, the acquisition also supports its broader goal of leveraging agentic AI and advanced automation to create more intelligent, personalized, and data-driven customer engagement models for global enterprises.

ListEngage CEO Altaf Shaikh described the acquisition as a transformative partnership.

“This is more than an acquisition — it’s a growth platform,” Shaikh said. “By joining forces with TCS, we’re combining ListEngage’s deep Salesforce expertise and proven client success with TCS’ scale, global reach, and cross-industry depth. Together, we will set a new benchmark for how enterprises unlock the full value of Salesforce, powered by data, AI, and cloud innovation.”

The acquisition comes as TCS continues to focus on strategic inorganic expansion in emerging technology domains.

Meanwhile, TCS reported a 1.4% year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit to ₹12,075 crore, compared with ₹11,909 crore in the same quarter last year — slightly below market expectations of ₹12,573 crore.

Industry analysts view the ListEngage acquisition as a high-synergy addition that strengthens TCS’ leadership in digital transformation, marketing automation, and enterprise AI — positioning it more competitively in the global Salesforce ecosystem.