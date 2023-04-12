TCS Q4FY23 results: 44,000 freshers onboarded, all offer letters will be honoured, says TCS HR head

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT exporter, noted in its Q4FY23 earnings report that the company onboarded 44,000 freshers over FY23 and would honour all offer letters.

TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, "During the year, we onboarded over 44,000 freshers and also highest-ever number of experienced professionals."

He added that the company's headcount has increased by 22,600 people in FY23 and its headcount stands at 6,14,795, including net addition of 821 employees in Q4FY23. "We are honouring all job offers, and have added 22,600 employees on a net basis in FY23," Lakkad said.

CHRO said: "We also doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53,000 cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 1,10,000 employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. This places us among the top two partners for the largest cloud providers.”

As per exchange filings, TCS' consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 per cent from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. It stood at Rs 58,229 crore in the December quarter of FY23.

The IT major's Q4 net profit was up 14.8 per cent at Rs 11,436 crore.

The company's current Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan is exiting from his role and will be replaced by K Krithivasan on June 1, 2023 for a period of five years.

Gopinathan noted in the earnings report: “It is very satisfying to look back at our strong growth in FY23, on top of the mid-teen growth in the prior year. The strength of our order book demonstrates the resilience of demand for our services and gives us visibility for growth in the medium term."

"Krithi and I are working closely to ensure that the leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all our stakeholders, and that TCS is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead," he added.

