TCS to create 5,000 jobs in the UK; announces launch of AI studio in London

TCS has announced that it will create 5,000 jobs in the UK over the next three years. It also announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London.

The company has had a long history in the UK, leading digital transformation and supporting talent development over 50 years. It currently supports around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs in the UK.

Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment, United Kingdom, said, “I was delighted to visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Mumbai to see their technological innovation first-hand. For nearly 150 years, Tata Group has reflected their leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.” He added that India and the UK have pledged to maximise on their trade deal, and companies like the Tata Group are vital to that mission. This will ultimately create jobs and put money in people’s pockets, he said.

The business delegation accompanying Prime Minister Starmer visited the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai on Thursday.

TCS also launched the AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio, a new version of its flagship PacePort facility. These centres aim to support innovation and collaboration with clients across the UK. The London Design Studio is TCS’ second design hub after the New York Design Studio, which opened in September. It will utilise the TCS innovation ecosystem developed in partnership with academic institutions, startups, and other collaborators in the UK.

Vinay Singhvi, TCS Head for UK and Ireland, said the UK is the company’s second-largest market globally. He added that TCS plans to expand its presence across the country.

The announcements came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India this week. During his visit, Starmer held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Starmer said India is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028 and that the UK is well-positioned to partner in this growth.

Starmer’s visit followed the signing of a free trade pact between India and the UK two and a half months ago. The agreement aims to increase market access, reduce tariffs, and is expected to double bilateral trade by 2030. The deal was finalised during PM Modi’s visit to London in July.

TCS shares were last seen trading 1.11 per cent lower in Friday’s trade at Rs 3,028. The IT major declared its Q2 FY 26 results yesterday. It reported a marginal 1.39 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company posted a net profit of Rs 12,075 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.