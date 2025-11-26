'Tech doesn't transform a company, people do': Verizon's ex-CEO pens heartwarming letter to staff hit by layoffs

Verizon, the largest telecommunications provider in the United States by subscriber base, is undergoing substantial layoffs, significantly reducing its non-union workforce of approximately 100,000 employees. The company recently reported a net loss of 7,000 postpaid phone connections, missing analyst forecasts, while competitors AT&T and T-Mobile continue to post subscriber growth. The pressure to restructure has prompted a wave of job cuts, with leaders and former executives weighing in on the personal impact of these changes.

The company has clarified that these layoffs are not directly tied to its shift towards artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

Tami Erwin, the former head of Verizon Business, published an open letter to staff, writing, "The news this week has weighed on me deeply. As I reflect on it tonight, I’m thinking about the people behind the headlines," and "Your story isn’t ending—it’s evolving. And I’m cheering for you, always," adding, "No one can take away the impact you’ve had. Build a framework for your next chapter—and go forth and conquer."

Erin, a board director and advisor who previously left Verizon three years ago, highlighted the crucial role of leadership in times of transformation. She stated, "Technology doesn’t transform a company. People do. And when change affects people’s livelihoods, leaders must modernize more than systems—they must modernize process, communication, empathy, and accountability."

Reflecting on the current transition, Erin added, "Transformation without humanity isn’t leadership." She drew on her own experience of leaving Verizon, offering encouragement: "I can tell you that your next chapter will be equally as fulfilling!"

Former CEO of Verizon Business, Erwin, who advanced from a customer service role to lead the division, also spoke out. She emphasised, "People remain the heart of every company." As technology rapidly reshapes the industry, she advised affected staff, "To those impacted, from someone who will always bleed Verizon red: Give yourself permission to grieve. A job is identity, relationships, pride. Losing it is personal."

Erwin acknowledged that advancements such as artificial general intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and intelligent networks are set to redefine the workplace. She noted, "Yes, AGI, quantum computing, robotics, and intelligent networks will redefine how we live, work, and play. The direction is right."