Global tech layoffs 2025: Over 1.1 lakh jobs lost as AI reshapes traditional roles

The world’s biggest technology companies are in deep cost-cutting mode, with a fresh wave of layoffs sweeping across the sector. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking global job cuts, 218 tech companies have reduced their workforce so far in 2025, resulting in the loss of over 112,700 jobs worldwide.

Industry leaders including Amazon, Intel, TCS, Microsoft, and Accenture are among those slashing jobs amid a slowdown in growth and an accelerating shift toward artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation. Companies cite overexpansion during the pandemic and the need to restructure for a new tech economy as key reasons behind the mass layoffs.

Amazon’s biggest job cuts in history

Amazon is undergoing one of the largest workforce reductions in its history, laying off up to 30,000 employees, including 14,000 corporate roles across its operations, HR, devices, and AWS units. CEO Andy Jassy said the company is restructuring to “run like the world’s largest startup,” emphasizing leaner management and major investments in AI.

Most affected employees have been given 90 days to find internal positions. The cuts follow aggressive pandemic-era hiring and mark Amazon’s sharpest correction yet.

Intel slashes 24,000 roles

Chipmaker Intel plans to cut 24,000 jobs, reducing its global workforce by nearly 22%. The layoffs impact regions such as the US, Germany, Costa Rica, and Poland, with thousands of roles eliminated across manufacturing and R&D facilities.

The company is struggling to keep pace with competitors Nvidia and AMD amid a prolonged PC demand slowdown. Intel’s latest restructuring aims to streamline costs and reallocate resources to its semiconductor and foundry divisions.

TCS’s steepest cuts in history

India’s largest IT exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced its steepest job reduction ever — 19,755 positions in the quarter ending September 2025 — bringing its headcount below 600,000 for the first time since 2022.

According to CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal, the layoffs primarily affect mid- and senior-level professionals as the company pivots toward AI-led automation and operational efficiency.

Accenture, Microsoft, Salesforce trim thousands

Accenture announced thousands of layoffs this year as it prioritizes AI capabilities and consulting on digital transformation. Its headcount fell from 791,000 to 779,000, with CEO Julie Sweet saying some roles could not be reskilled for new AI-focused work.

Microsoft, too, has laid off around 9,000 employees, citing the need to boost AI and cloud investments. The cuts — less than 4% of its 220,000-strong workforce — affected engineers, product managers, and marketing staff.

Meanwhile, Salesforce cut 4,000 customer support jobs, with CEO Marc Benioff attributing the move to AI’s growing role in automating customer interactions.

Cisco, Google, Meta, Oracle restructure around AI

Cisco laid off 4,250 employees (5% of its workforce) to pivot toward cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-focused services.

Google conducted multiple rounds of layoffs this year, eliminating hundreds of jobs across cloud, Android, and Pixel divisions to channel funds into AI research.

Meta laid off 600 employees from its AI department, with Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang saying the goal was to create smaller, “more load-bearing” teams.

Oracle cut hundreds of jobs as it redirects spending toward cloud services and AI infrastructure.

Beyond tech: UPS, Ford, PwC, and Paramount join the wave

The layoffs trend has extended beyond traditional tech:

UPS announced a massive 48,000 job cut, including 34,000 delivery drivers, amid automation and reduced Amazon deliveries.

Ford is cutting between 8,000 and 13,000 jobs to accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) transition.

PwC eliminated 5,600 roles globally, primarily in audit and tax divisions, while expanding its advisory and AI integration units.

Paramount Global laid off 2,000 employees due to streaming losses and declining ad revenues.

AI: The double-edged sword

While companies call these moves necessary for long-term competitiveness, experts argue the AI revolution has created both opportunity and upheaval. Many firms are investing billions in generative AI tools and cloud infrastructure — but that investment often comes at the cost of traditional roles.