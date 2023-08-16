Tejas Networks receives purchase order worth Rs 7,492 crore from TCS for 4G/5G equipment

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, that designs and manufactures wireless networking products, said on Wednesday that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 7,492 crore for equipment from Tata Consultancy Services, also part of the Tata Group.

Tejas said that it has executed a master contract for the supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment for BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network with TCS.

As part of the purchase order from TCS amounting to Rs 7,492 crore (approx. $900 million), excluding GST, Tejas would supply the equipment for 100,000 sites, to be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, “Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings.”

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO of Tejas Networks said that their state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly 18 months before it was chosen for large-scale commercial deployment.

The deal, Tejas said, has received necessary approvals from its shareholders for the year ending March 2023.

Since TCS is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and the ultimate holding company of Tejas Networks is Tata Sons too, they are related parties, and the deal a related-party transaction.

The deal will be effective from the issuance of the purchase order issued by TCS and will expire on the delivery time schedule agreed by the companies.

Tejas Networks manufactures wireless and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Part of the Tata Group, Tejas’ majority shareholder is Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons.