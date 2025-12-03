The Hundred: Reliance partners with Surrey, Oval Invincibles to become MI London

Reliance Industries Limited has joined hands with Surrey County Cricket Club to acquire a controlling stake in the Oval Invincibles franchise, one of the most successful teams in the history of The Hundred. The partnership, which grants Reliance a 49% stake and Surrey a 51% stake, marks a new chapter for the franchise. From 2026, both the men's and women's teams will be known as MI London, aligning the franchise with the Mumbai Indians (MI) family.

Advertisement

The Oval Invincibles have had a remarkable record in The Hundred, winning five titles in five years, with the women's team securing back-to-back titles in the first two years, and the men's team claiming three consecutive championships from 2023-2025. This success has been underpinned by a strong mix of homegrown talent such as Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, and Alice Capsey, alongside global stars like Rashid Khan, Marizanne Kapp, and Adam Zampa.

Reliance's entry into The Hundred adds to its global cricketing footprint, with the MI family now comprising seven teams across five countries and four continents. With a history of 13 league titles globally, including 5 IPL titles, 2 Women's Premier League titles, and 2 Major League Cricket titles, the MI family is one of the most successful franchises in global T20 leagues.

Advertisement

Commenting on the partnership, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "We are delighted to welcome MI London into the #OneFamily and take the MI legacy to new frontiers. London holds a special place in the heart of cricket, and we are honoured to be part of its rich heritage. Together with Surrey, we look forward to nurturing young talent, engaging diverse communities, and uniting fans through their shared love of the game."

Akash Ambani, director of Reliance Jio, added, "The Invincibles' winning record and spirit of excellence perfectly embody the MI ethos of passion, resilience, and teamwork. Building on our shared passion for cricket, we look forward to collaborating with our partners at Surrey CCC and building on the legacy of The Hundred’s most successful team."

Advertisement

Surrey's chair, Oli Slipper, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the Reliance team over our partnership in the Hundred franchise team. Reliance bring a significant depth of cricket and business expertise and have had great success with their franchise teams in India and around the world – there’s no doubt that they are here to win. They are passionate cricket people, and together we will continue the success of our two teams."

Surrey also expressed their belief that the MI London branding would enhance the team's fanbase both domestically and globally, while also boosting the commercial value of the franchise.

