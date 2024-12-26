'There isn’t room in this letter...': 5 lakh jobs, a bold pivot, and Ratan Tata’s vision in Chandra’s year-end note

In his year-end message, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran delivered a powerful reflection on the events of 2024, paying tribute to the late Ratan Tata and outlining the Group’s ambitious vision for 2025.

Acknowledging the geopolitical upheavals of 2024, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, Chandrasekaran highlighted the global shift from efficiency to resilience in supply chains. He emphasized how these changes position India for growth, given its talent pool and manufacturing potential.

Chandrasekaran paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, whose passing earlier this year left an indelible mark on the Group and India Inc. “Our Group has lost an irreplaceable role model and leader. And I have lost a cherished mentor and friend,” he wrote. Reflecting on the tributes received worldwide, he remarked, “There isn’t room in this letter to capture fully what he meant to us.”

The chairman revealed Tata Group’s plans to create 500,000 new jobs in manufacturing over the next five years. These positions will span key sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment, and other critical hardware industries. “These will come in part from the aforementioned investments in facilities across India—factories and projects that will produce batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment and other critical hardware destined to play a central role in the economy of tomorrow,” he shared.

In addition to manufacturing, the Group anticipates significant job creation in retail, technology services, aviation, and hospitality. Chandrasekaran also highlighted recent strides in high-tech industries, including the opening of India’s first semiconductor fab in Gujarat, a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the UK, and other facilities. "Big strategic bets, made with his encouragement, are bearing fruit, particularly in hi-tech industries and manufacturing where our footprint continues to expand," he noted.

Reflecting on technology's transformative power, Chandrasekaran focused on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare and mobility. “A fundamental reversal is taking place,” he stated, explaining how advancements in technology are now driving scientific discoveries, revolutionizing industries, and improving human well-being.

Looking ahead to 2025, Chandrasekaran expressed optimism for India’s economic growth, driven by the expansion of manufacturing and the digital revolution. "India’s economy is strong, and the great trends of the age are in our favor," he wrote, concluding the letter on a hopeful note.