'This city has so much energy': Here’s what JSW Group’s Sajjan Jindal has to say about Mumbai

JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal owes a lot of his success and his company’s high points to India’s maximum city – Mumbai. Jindal believes the city has so much energy and power and that it is not only about money and/or politics.

“I give a lot of credit to Mumbai for whatever our family has done and wherever I have, you know, how I have succeeded or whatever I’ve achieved in life. I give a lot of credit to Mumbai because this city has so much energy [and] so much power. It’s [not only] about politics it’s not about money,” Jindal said in an interview with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai.

He added, “Mumbai has given us so much it’s amazing.” While Jindal acknowledged the role Mumbai played for his successes and JSW Group's growth, he also talked about how his hometown Hisar is not like a typical village or town in Haryana.

Jindal commented, “Hisar is also a very nice town. You know when I was growing up it was a very modern town. Though it sounds Haryanvi, it’s not like one of those Haryana villages or towns, it was a very modern town with a university. We had swimming pools, we had tennis courts, we had squash courts. We grew up in a modernish town.”

Jindal, also serving as the chairman of the World Steel Association, mentioned that he went to Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore for his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering as his mother Savitri Devi Jindal wanted for the children to be well educated.

Interestingly, Savitri Devi Jindal is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Company since 2011 after serving her tenure as the board member from May 2005 to October 2011. She also features on the 126th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index with a net worth of $12.3 billion and is on the 98th spot on the Forbes Billionaires Index with a net worth of $15.8 billion as of October 17.

At present, the JSW Group is worth around $22 billion. The conglomerate employs over 40,000 people across geographies like India, Europe, Africa and the US. Companies under the JSW Group are JSW Steel, JSW Energy, JSW Holdings, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Sports, JSW Paints, JSW Cement, JSW Sports, JSW Building Systems and JSW Realty.

