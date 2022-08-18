This start-up incubated at IIT Kanpur just got govt funding of over Rs 3 crore 

Aiming at effectively monitoring and controlling the ground water exploitation in India, Department of Science & Technology (DST) has given financial support of Rs 3.29 crores to a start-up company Kritsnam Technologies which is developing a smart water monitoring system.



The start-up incubated at IIT Kanpur is developing ‘Dhaara Smart Flowmeter’ - an integrated system for online monitoring using two beam ultrasonic flowmeters that is designed to track the water distribution in real-time for applications such as drinking water supply, ground water extraction, industrial water usage and precision irrigation. The product being developed initially aims at commercial users like hotels, hospitals, malls, IT parks, schools, colleges and industrial users such as food products, packaged drinking water, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, etc.

The device collects data through sensors, stores it in the device, and transmits to the online cloud servers. The data transmitted to servers is analysed and displayed in the dashboard. This unique solution is a combination of hardware and software for flow measurement and water management respectively.

An MoU was signed on Wednesday between the Technology Development Board (TDB) under Department of Science and Technology and Kritsnam Technologies Private Limited, Ranchi, Jharkhand for production and commercialisation of Dhaara Smart Flow Meter. “Dhaara Smart Flow Meter will greatly benefit Prime Minister Modi’s Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal), a Rs.6,000 crore Central Sector Scheme, for sustainable management of ground water resources with community participation,” Singh said.



The scheme is being implemented in 80 water stressed districts and 8,565 Gram Panchayats of seven states viz. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from 1st April 2020 for a period of five years. “Dhaara Smart Flow Meter can also help bulk water consumers to budget their water usage and empower them to understand their patterns, points of inefficiencies and help them to build strong strategies for reducing water wastage,” Singh said.

The Dhaara Smart Flow Meter is battery operated and does not require external power. The hardware architecture is based on the internet of things (IoT) communication circuits which is patented in India. In addition, it complies with ISO and Central Ground Water Authority standards. The water usage data is automatically recorded in an online logbook through telemetry via 4G/2G. The built-in telemetry and battery-operated capabilities make it easy for users to monitor their water consumption virtually anywhere (even when the power is out).

The Central Groundwater Authority recently issued guidelines under which every commercial ground water user must install a smart water meter and pay yearly bills. All the project users drawing ground water and seeking/having NOC shall have to mandatorily install tamper-proof digital water flow meters with telemetry on all the ground water abstraction structures within their premises.

Ground Water levels in various parts of the country are declining because of continuous withdrawal due to reasons such as increased demand of fresh water for various uses, vagaries of rainfall, increase in population, industrialisation and urbanisation. As per the assessment of Dynamic Ground Water Resources (2017) carried out by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) in collaboration with States/UTs, out of the total 6,881 assessment units (Block/ Taluks/ Mandals/ watersheds/ Firkas) in the country, 1,186 units in 17 States/UTs have been categorised as ‘over-exploited’ where ‘Annual Ground Water Extraction’ is more than ‘Annual Extractable Ground Water Resource’.