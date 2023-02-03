Tiger Global-backed edtech Classplus invests in YouTube channel offering test prep courses

B2B edtech start-up Classplus, which is backed by giant investors like Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, among others has invested an undisclosed amount in online test prep platform Abhinay Maths. This comes shortly after Classplus acquired a minority stake in another exam prep start-up Testbook, wherein bought out the shares of Testbook investors Matrix Partners and Pivot Ventures.



Founded in 2017, Abhinay Maths focuses on competitive exam prep for SSC, Bank, Railways, and several other government tests. It currently has over 2.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, and it looks to use the funding from Classplus to expand its presence further in Tier 2 and 3 cities.



“Abhinay Maths is a game-changer in the government exam prep category and Abhinay Sir has an in-depth understanding of the educational needs of grassroots India, what we call Bharat. Backed by our investment and technology and his academic expertise, he has the potential to transform the way students learn and prepare for government exams,” Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder and CEO, Classplus, said in a statement.



Abhinay Maths’ app, which was developed on the Classplus tech stack, has served over 200,000 students from 500+ towns and cities. It has clocked over 1 lakh downloads on Google Play.



Abhinay Sharma, Founder & CEO of Abhinay Maths, shared, “We are thrilled to have the support of Classplus as we continue to revolutionize the way government job aspirants prepare for exams. This strategic investment from Classplus will also allow us to leverage technology and provide cost-effective test prep coaching to millions of government job seekers from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, where affordability is a major concern.”



Test prep is one of the most lucrative segments in edtech, with more than 30 million aspirants taking government exams every year to secure various administrative jobs. Unlike K-12, which has lost its sheen following the reopening of schools and coaching centres, test prep continues to attract tonnes of new learners.



Classplus, meanwhile, helps educators launch and monetise their online courses through its platform. The start-up has raised roughly $160 million from marquee global investors. Besides Tiger and Sequoia, its other backers include RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet, and Chimera Ventures.

