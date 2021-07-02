'Total nonsense': Dominican PM on Mehul Choksi's allegation of planned abduction, illegal arrest

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said Mehul Choksi's claims of his government's hand in the alleged abduction of the fugitive diamantaire are "total nonsense".

Choksi, through his lawyers, had recently alleged the Skerrit government had conspired with the Indian and Antiguan authorities to abduct and torture him, and later arrest Dominica.

"To say that the government of Dominica and the government of Antigua along with India colluded in any way, give me a break, that's total nonsense," PM Skerrit was quoted by local media.

He said his government does not "get involved" in such "activities". "I mean that is absurd and we reject it and it is unfortunate that anybody would want to propagate this unsubstantiated claim by a gentleman who is before the courts," he added.

Choksi was arrested on the charges of entering illegally in Dominica on May 27 after he allegedly fled from Antigua on May 25.

After his arrest, the Dominican authorities told local courts that he should be extradited to India as he's an Indian citizen and that an Interpol notice has been issued against him for his involvement in the Rs 13,700 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

Choksi, on the other hand, told the courts he should be deported back to Antigua as he's a citizen of the country.

He had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

Last month, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said he was not aware of "any conclusive evidence" but there was information in the public domain that Choksi was abducted and law enforcement agencies may be having some "persons of interest" after their research.

His lawyer Michael Polak had also said Choksi was removed from Antigua and Barbuda, where, as a citizen, he enjoys rights to approach the British Privy Council as last resort in cases on his citizenship and extradition, to Dominica where these rights are not available to him.