Tourists footfall in Uttar Pradesh more than its population in 2017

For the first time, the number of tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh exceeded its massive population. According to government data, the estimated population of Uttar Pradesh in 2017 was 21.93 crore, while the total number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the state was at 23.7 crore.

While Allahabad topped the list of the most visited place by domestic tourists, Agra was the most favoured destination for foreigners. A state report showed a 9% jump in tourist footfall in 2017 over the previous year. UP is one of the favoured destinations for domestic as well as foreign visitors.

Around 161.3 crore domestic tourists visited in 2016. Of the total pie of domestic tourists, Karnataka was favoured by almost 21 per cent, while UP had a 13 per cent share. Out of the 2.4 crore foreigners visiting India in 2017, Tamil Nadu accounted for 19% and Maharashtra catered to 18.9%, while UP had a 12% share.

However, Awanish Awasthi , Director General of UP Tourism, said the state has a long way to go. "We are doing fine. But states like Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala are doing much better than us. Our rank in the national scenario suggests that the state has miles to go," Awasthi told The Times of India.



Awasthi added: "We are trying to formulate a structure for the tourism sector. We have rolled out a formal policy during the recent UP Investors' Summit. Besides, drawing investment, we are planning to add attractions such as theme tours, adventure or caravan packages. Our focus is on foreign tourists as that can turn around our tourism economy."



Taj Mahal the crowd puller



According to Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department figures, around 1.61 million foreign tourists visited Agra in 2017, up almost by 19% from the previous year.

Sources in the department quoted in news reports said the Taj has significantly boosted the foreign tourist arrivals in Uttar Pradesh by almost 13% in 2017.

The 17th century monument was removed from Uttar Pradesh's tourism booklet after the newly elected government under Yogi Adityanath took charge. Some BJP legislators had claimed that the monument was a Shiva temple that the Mughals had taken over and built the marble mausoleum.

But looking at its tourism value, Chief minister Adityanath later visited the Taj Mahal last October and said the monument is of high importance for state tourism, adding that tourists should also visit Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and Gokul along with Agra.