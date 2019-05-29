TTK Prestige Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 44 crore

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Wednesday reported an increase of 18.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 43.80 crore for March quarter 2018-19.

The company posted a profit of Rs 37.04 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 452.73 crore, up 7.23 per cent from Rs 422.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 387.85 crore as compared to Rs 365.44 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

For 2018-19, TTK Prestige reported a profit of Rs 190.31 crore. It was Rs 256.87 core in 2017-18.

Total income during the last fiscal stood at Rs 1,993.62 crore. It was Rs 1,760.16 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2018-19.

Shares of TTK Prestige settled at Rs 7,249.90 per scrip on BSE, down 0.14 per cent from the previous close.

