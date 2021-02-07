Twitter India public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns

Twitter India's public policy head Mahima Kaul has resigned citing personal reasons. Kaul had stepped down in January and will continue to lead in her role as the Public Policy Director till March to help with the smooth transitioning. Kaul, who joined the social media firm in 2015, has resigned from her role to take some time off.

The development came at a time when the microblogging site remained under the lens of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for "violating Indian law" by not taking down tweets related to "farmers genocide". However, as per India Today report, the resignation has nothing to do with the recent incidents.

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It's a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," Monique Meche, VP, Public Policy, Twitter said in a statement to India Today.

Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had directed Twitter to block around 250 Tweets or accounts which were spreading misformation and were using offensive hashtags. Law enforcement agencies had flagged these tweets and accounts to prevent the worsening of the law and order situation in lieu of the on-going farmer protests against the Centre's new farms laws. Complying with the ministry's order, Twitter has blocked the listed tweets and accounts.

