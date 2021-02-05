Farmers protests: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey likes tweets supporting Rihanna's stand

Microblogging site Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has liked a few tweets that are supportive of singer Rihanna's stand on the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

The tweets liked by Dorsey include the ones by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah. Attaih demanded a dedicated emoji for the ongoing farmers' protests in India just like it did in case of the Black Lives Matter protest following George Floyd's killing. She tweeted, "Now is as a good time as ever for @Twitter and @jack to add a Twitter emoji to the massive #FarmersProtests in India-- like they did for historic international protests like #BlackLivesMatter and #EndSars."





Now is as a good time as ever for @Twitter and @Jack to add a Twitter emoji to the massive #FarmersProtests in India -- like they did for historic international protests like #BlackLivesMatter and #EndSars. â Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 3, 2021

Attiah claimed in another tweet that "Rihanna has the Indian government shook". She also called Rihanna a "real one" as the actor-singer has been vocal for social justice movements in Sudan, Nigeria and now India and Myanmar.

Rihanna has the Indian government shook. Who needs an album when you can uplift the oppressed??



We love to see it! #FarmersProstestpic.twitter.com/pwcJD1M8N3 â Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 3, 2021

Rihanna has raised her voice for social justice movements in Sudan, Nigeria, and now India, and Myanmar.



She is a REAL ONE. â Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 2, 2021

These tweets have not been received well by public figures in India such as home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Anupam Kher.

These celebrities, along with the Indian government have condemned these reactions as interference in India's domestic affairs and have requested their followers to not encourage "external forces" to harm India's sovereignty. Hashtags common among all the celebrities who have tweeted against international celebrities are #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

