Don't fall into 'trap' of buying cars: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's advice to Indians

Uber Inc CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at an event in Delhi urged Indians to not fall in the 'trap' of buying cars. He said that they could instead take on these "established industries" by focussing on innovations in order to make travel convenient.

Speaking at an event to announce Uber's tie-up with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for last-mile transportation services, Khosrowshahi said that there is high car ownership in developed countries, which is "a trap that can sometimes prevent innovation because you have a central infrastructure that is designed for the last 10 years versus infrastructure that is designed for the next 10-20 years."

"For the newer generation, the dream is not to own a car but the freedom to have any kind of service on demand. I think that established protocols and industries are enemies of innovation and India can be a trailblazer by taking on established industries," Khosrowshahi said at the event.

The Uber CEO's comments come after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that millennials' preference for services like Uber and Ola one of the many factors contributing to the slowdown in the auto sector.

On Tuesday, Uber announced its partnership with DMRC to bring Public Transport feature on its app. The feature will provide different mode options and transfers required on the route with details of fastest and cheapest routes using metro, auto, buses and walking directions. Users will be able to see different transit options of public transport on the app where UberGo, Premier, Pool and Uber auto are showcased.

This was the result of Uber winning the public bid by DMRC to offer its mobility services at metro stations.

