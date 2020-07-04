UK India Business Council appoints Jayant Krishna as Group CEO

The UK India Business Council has announced that Jayant Krishna will take over as its new Group Chief Executive Officer from August 3. Krishna will be the first Indian CEO of UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and also the first CEO of the Council who will be based in India.

He has previously led key initiatives of the Prime Minister's Skill India mission as CEO, and Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation. Prior to that, Jayant was associated with the Tata Group for over two decades.

"A British Chevening Scholar, he held various leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including Director, Life Sciences & Healthcare (UK & Europe), Regional Director (UK & Ireland), Regional Manager in London, Global Delivery Centre Head in India, and Global Relationship Manager for one of TCS's top five accounts worldwide, while based in London," the Council said in a press release.

Jayant will be replacing the current Group CEO, Richard Heald, OBE after a term of 10 years. Richard will step up to the role of Chair from 1 September 2020, succeeding the current Chair, Lord Davies of Abersoch, CBE who will retain a close association with the UKIBC by assuming the position of President of a new UKIBC Senior Leadership Council.

Commenting on the appointment, Jayant Krishna said: "I'm pleased to accept this extraordinary opportunity to work towards further strengthening UKIBC's support to UK and Indian industry, encouraging bilateral investment, and helping businesses succeed. This transition is taking place at a stage when both countries' economies have grown to a comparable size in terms of nominal GDP, and we are at the threshold of a vibrant phase in our economic ties. UKIBC will continue to bolster two-way trade and investment flows between UK and Indian businesses."