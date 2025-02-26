UltraTech Cement bets ₹1,800 crore on wires and cables, eyes December 2026 launch

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, announced its foray into the wires and cables business with an initial capital expenditure of ₹1,800 crore over two years. The company aims to commence operations in this segment by December 2026, with a production facility set to be established in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The move is positioned as an extension of UltraTech’s presence in the construction value chain. Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, stated, “We intend to expand our presence in the construction value chain through our foray in the cables and wires segment, which aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive solutions to our end customers in the construction sector.”

UltraTech’s board has approved the plan under its building products division, reinforcing the company’s strategy to position itself as a complete building solutions provider. The company plans to leverage its extensive manufacturing expertise and strong customer connections to deliver high-quality wires and cables.

The expansion aligns with Aditya Birla Group’s broader approach to move closer to end consumers. The group has made significant strides in industries such as jewellery, fashion retail, real estate, and paints. Within the construction ecosystem, the group already has a strong presence through UltraTech’s cement, Hindalco Industries’ aluminium and copper, and Grasim’s entry into paints last year. Hindalco’s metal production will serve as a key raw material for the wires and cables segment.

UltraTech noted that the wires and cables industry has seen a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% between FY19 and FY24. The company did not specify whether it aims for market leadership, but Birla has previously emphasized the group’s strategy of securing a top-two position in its businesses. “With migration from the unorganised to the organised market, the outlook continues to remain robust, which provides an attractive opportunity for a new trusted player in the sector,” UltraTech stated.

UltraTech remains India’s leading cement producer, with a capacity exceeding 175 million tonnes per annum, achieved through both expansions and acquisitions. A similar approach in the wires and cables segment could intensify competition for existing market leaders like Polycab India.

Separately, UltraTech announced that its scheme of arrangement with Kesoram Industries will take effect from March 1. The company will issue one fully paid-up equity share of UltraTech Cement for every 52 fully paid-up equity shares of Kesoram Industries, with the record date to be announced by Kesoram.