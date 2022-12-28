'Under the leadership of Akash Ambani...': 10 things Mukesh Ambani said on completing 20 years as RIL chief

In his virtual address marking the 90th birth anniversary of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani, chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke about the company's future ambitions and how his children are performing at the conglomerate's various units. He even mentioned Lionel Messi's recent FIFA World Cup win to exhort his employees to perform better.

Here are the ten key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech:

- "My father taught me and all his colleagues that winning in business takes both - leadership and teamwork. All of you who watched FIFA’s final match would agree that Messi could not have won the cup on his own. Similarly, Argentina couldn’t have won if it wasn’t for Messi’s inspiring leadership. Together they were like Arjun, who saw nothing but the eye of the bird. This is also how our founder Dhirubhai Ambani built Reliance."

- "Under the leadership of Akash Ambani, Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete by 2023. I congratulate the Jio team for further consolidating their No.1 position. Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital solutions to both domestic and international markets," said Mukesh Ambani."

- "Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success."

- "Under Nita’s leadership, Reliance Foundation is working on even more ambitious and innovative initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, women empowerment and environmental conservation. 2023 will be a year of renewal and revitalization of Reliance Foundation."

- "India will enter an era of prosperity, abundance of opportunity and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion people. India is being regarded globally as a shining spot."

- "Next 25 years are going to be most transformational in the 5,000-year-old history of India. This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth. We can become a $40-trillion economy by 2047 in a sustainable and stable manner."

- "Years and decades will pass, Reliance will continue to grow like a banyan tree. Its branches will spread wider and roots will go deeper. We will always remember our founder Dhirubhai Ambani with immense gratitude, who planted the seed of this tree."

- "The world is seeing 21st century as India's century. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has aptly described it as India's Amrit Kaal."

- "Under Isha Ambani, RIL’s retail business has grown rapidly. It now has the widest and deepest reach in India across all product baskets. Reliance Retail has created over 2 lakh new jobs last year, becoming India’s one of leading employers. Discipline is key to Reliance Retail’s success. Through the retail business, Reliance is ensuring inclusive development. Our farmers will have higher income, our SMEs will become more productive and our trader partners will become more prosperous."

- "RIL’s new energy business has the potential to transform not only the company and the country, but the entire world. We care for the planet and the people on this planet. With Anant (Ambani) joining this upcoming next-generation business, we are making rapid progress in making our gigafactories in Jamnagar ready. From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to become India’s greenest corporate."

