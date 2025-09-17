Unilever appoints Indian-origin Srinivas Phatak as its Chief Financial Officer

British multinational consumer packaged goods company, Unilever, that had announced the Indian-origin Srinivas Phatak as its acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in February, confirmed his appointment as the permanent CFO. The company said that after a “full search” it decided that Pathak was the best candidate for the role.

“The Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO,” the company added.

"Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team. He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. His leadership and constructive challenge will be very valuable in driving consistent volume growth, margin expansion, and advancing our growth story,” said Fernando Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer.

Phatak will receive an annual fixed pay of 1.75 million euros, and will be eligible to receive annual bonus, Performance Share Plan awards, and localisation support.

The 53-year-old took on the role of acting CFO at Unilever in February following the unexpected removal of CEO Hein Schumacher.

Phatak has been with Unilever for over 25 years – he joined in September 1999 – and has worked across various parts of the business and corporate finance. Before becoming acting CFO, he served as deputy CFO and Controller. His appointment comes at a time when Unilever prepares to spin off its ice cream business later this year.

Previously, Phatak was CFO of Hindustan Unilever Limited and vice president of finance for South Asia from 2017 to mid-2021.