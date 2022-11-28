upGrad-backed Harappa forays into US; plans to upskill 55,000 managers

Edtech platform, Harappa, has announced its foray in the US markets. In addition, the upGrad-backed start-up also revealed that it will upskill 55,000 managers in the next three years across various verticals such as learning, application, experience and coaching, among other tracks.

The Mumbai-based company has partnered with California-based Enliven Advisory, a leading financial advisory firm, which will lead Harappa’s outreach campaigns across the US market.

The company shared that the US corporate learning market is pegged at $150 billion and it wants to tap into the opportunity it presents. “According to reports, 82 per cent Americans are likely to quit their jobs because of a bad manager, while 44 per cent managers feel they are unprepared for their jobs,” said Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh, Founders of Harappa.

They also added that the decision to upskill 55,000 employees will pave the way for greater representation of women across leadership roles which is an alarming situation in the US.



Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and Chairperson at upGrad, noted that job-linked upskilling is the future of learning which is needed at every step especially for the working professionals. “At Harappa, we have built this expertise over decades of rich experience. Our programs, with their sharp blend of skills will make the right connect across the US,” he said.

Harappa was founded in 2018 by Sinha (who’s also the Founding Dean at the Indian School of Business) and Singh. At present, it has more than 700,00 learners across 200 clients. In July this year, it was acquired by the edtech unicorn company for Rs 300 crore.

Infact, Sinha, in September shared with Business Today his plans to take the company global via the enterprise learning route. “We are bullish about the US market and the UK as well. Many of our programmes are already being consumed by people around the world. Several (Indian) companies we work with offer our courses to their employees abroad. Now, we are going directly to companies in the US,” Sinha had said.

