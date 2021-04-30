Vaccination cannot start at Delhi Apollo centres from May 1

Apollo Hospitals announced on Friday that it will not begin COVID-19 vacation for those above 18 years of age at its Delhi centres on May 1. Vaccination at Delhi Apollo centres will begin on May 3. However, vaccination for those above 18 years at Apollo facilities in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkatta will begin from May 1.

"The vaccination programme will begin with limited quantities and will be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Apollo Hospitals will also be organising special camps for corporates," noted the Apollo group in a statement. Apollo Group said it will use Covishield shots, according to NDTV.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government had announced last week that all citizens above the age of 18 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 onwards.

Till now only people above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers were being administered the vaccine, but from May 1 onwards everyone above the age of 18 will be able to get inoculated. However, several states have stated that they won't be vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group from May 1 as they do not have the sufficient vaccine stocks for the same.

Getting registered on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app for taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab is mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years as walk-in appointments are not allowed.

The registrations for getting the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app began on April 28.

Apollo group has stated that the vaccine will be administered to those who register on the CoWIN portal and make an appointment for getting the jab at Apollo Hospitals.

"The second wave has come like a tsunami with an exponential rise in the number of cases. The second wave of infections has seen younger patients getting affected and vaccinating everyone above the age of 18 will help in stopping the relentless rise in COVID cases and bring a COVID-free future closer to reality," NDTV quoted Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group.

