COVID-19 second wave: Delhi reports 395 deaths in last 24 hours, highest so far

Delhi continues to reel under a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The national capital reported the highest-ever number of deaths in a single day at 395. With this, the total COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi reached 15,772. The city reported 24,235 COVID-19 positive cases over the last 24 hours, thus, taking the total active cases to 97,977.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate peaked to 32.82 per cent in Delhi, the highest so far. Total 29,287 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries in the national capital reached 10,08,537. The national capital has total 35,924 containment zones.





To add to the woes of the Delhiites in these difficult times, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said the national capital does not have enough vaccines to inoculate the 18-45 age group. "We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccine, we will tell you when it comes," Jain said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this week that the city government will provide COVID-19 vaccination for free to everybody above 18 years and the Delhi government has approved the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccine doses. Acute shortage of oxygen equipment, hospital beds and medicines has been reported from Delhi as the COVID-19 graph continues to rise.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

