Vedanta declares third interim dividend for FY22: Details here

Vedanta Board on Wednesday approved third interim dividend of Rs13 per equity share on face value of rupee 1 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022, amounting to Rs 4,832 crore.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company, in a regulatory filing, said that the the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Shares of Vedanta Limited on Wednesday closed 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 387.35 apiece on BSE.

Vedanta Ltd had reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,164 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,299 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during the October-December period increased to Rs 34,674 crore from Rs 23,621 crore in the year-ago period.

arlier, news agency PTI had reported that Vedanta has earmarked $15 billion for foray into electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans to scale up investment to as much as $20 billion (about Rs 1.5 lakh crore).

It expects to roll out display units, for use in mobile phones and electronics devices, by 2024 and electronic chips from Indian manufacturing plants by 2025, Vedanta Group's Global Managing Director of Display and Semiconductor Business Akarsh Hebbar had told PTI.

''Semiconductor is a long-term business. We are looking at about $10 billion on display. Right now we are looking at $7 billion in semiconductors that may also go up by another $3 billion to further extend it. First 10 year we have engaged to invest up to $15 billion. We will evaluate further investment at a later stage,'' Hebbar said.