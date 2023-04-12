scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Vedanta's top exec Akarsh Hebbar invites Korean tech companies to invest in India

Feedback

Vedanta's top exec Akarsh Hebbar invites Korean tech companies to invest in India

Hebbar was discussing investment opportunities in India with business leaders representing Korea's electronics industry at the event. He also spoke about Vedanta's planned display fab in Gujarat and the investment opportunity for Korean companies.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vedanta's top exec Akarsh Hebbar invites Korean tech companies to invest in India Vedanta's top exec Akarsh Hebbar invites Korean tech companies to invest in India

Mining giant Vedanta has invited South Korean tech companies to invest in India due to the favorable investment policies of the Indian government. Speaking at Boom Up Korea -- an annual event organized by KOTRA, in collaboration with Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy -- Vedanta's Global Managing Director of Semiconductor and Display Business, Akarsh K Hebbar said that with Vedanta setting up India's first display fab in Gujarat, it is an opportune time for South Korean firms to invest in India.

"Vedanta is establishing India's first display fab in Gujarat. This will be the nucleus that will attract upstream and downstream players. Given the investment-friendly policies of the Indian government, there is a huge opportunity for Korean companies to invest in this electronics hub," Hebbar noted.

Also read: US finds India as a trusted partner for diversifying semiconductor supply chain, to sign an MoU

Hebbar was discussing investment opportunities in India with business leaders representing Korea's electronics industry at the event. He also spoke about Vedanta's planned display fab in Gujarat and the investment opportunity for Korean companies.

Vedanta, an Indian mining conglomerate led by Anil Agarwal, aims to produce cheaper, quality, and innovative semiconductors and displays in the next two and a half years. Agarwal had shared during the India Today Conclave 2023 that his company has signed MoUs with 100 Japanese companies, which will help him achieve this dream. He foresees over 700-800 companies associating with Vedanta.

In February 2022, Vedanta had applied for both semiconductor and display manufacturing in India. For semiconductor manufacturing, it had teamed up with Taiwan's Foxconn to apply for the Semiconductor Scheme and had shortlisted Gujarat for setting up its semiconductor and display fab. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture had signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up a semiconductor plant and had finalized Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad for setting up the factory. However, the partnership is still not able to close a deal with a production-grade technology partner, and the government is reportedly considering giving conditional clearance to the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor fab plant.

 

Also read: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal promises cheaper, quality chips and displays in India by 2026; here's how

Also read: How Vedanta’s weak semiconductor proposal has emerged as a promising one

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement