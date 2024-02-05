Versace opens new boutique in Jio World Plaza Mumbai; check details here

Italian luxury fashion brand Versace has marked its presence in Mumbai with the opening of its first-ever boutique in the city, located within the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. This new addition to the high-end shopping destination was announced on Instagram by Jio World Plaza, where they described the boutique as "sleek" and "opulent."

The boutique, spanning 195 square feet, has a full selection of ready-to-wear outfits and accessories for men and women. In keeping with Versace's brand identity, the boutique features ceramic, wood and golden metal accents.

Areas featuring blue carpets have been complemented by velvet seating and La Greca marble flooring is present across floors, as per an official release.

About Jio World Plaza

Jio World Plaza, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is India's largest luxury mall located in the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The mall opened on November 1, 2023, offering a wide array of services including VIP concierge, wedding arrangements, porter services, and a selection of luxury brands.

With high rents charged by the property owner, Reliance Industries, Louis Vuitton will pay a monthly rent of Rs 40.50 lakh for its property, while Dior will pay Rs 21.56 lakh for a 3,317 sq ft space.

International brands at Jio World Plaza

Versace, however, is not the only international brand which has a showroom in Jio World Plaza. Jio World Plaza houses as many as 66 globally famous brands such as Adidas, Adidas Originals, Armani Exchange, Boss, Calvin Klein, Coach, Da Milano, Dior, Emporio Armani, Ethos Summit, G-Star RAW, Forever New, GAS, Hamleys, Kate Spade, Kiehl's, Micheal Kors, Montblanc, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Steve Madden also have their showrooms inside the shopping complex.

Other brands housed at the complex are Balenciaga, Rolex, Cartier, Bulgari, and Jimmy Choo. Notably, Tiffany & Co, Versace, Bulgari, and Pottery Barn have opened their first stores in India within the mall. The mall also hosts a pop-up store for children's clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and creations by eminent fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane, and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read: Balenciaga opens first store in India at Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza

Also Read: Who is Orry? Swiggy Instamart takes a dig at self-proclaimed socialite Orhan Awatramani recently seen at Reliance Jio World Plaza opening