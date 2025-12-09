Vietnam’s largest conglomerate to invest $3 billion investment in Telangana

Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup has its eyes set on Telangana, where it plans to establish a multi-sector ecosystem. Towards this, Vingroup signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to invest $3 billion in the state.

The multi-sector ecosystem would encompass electric mobility, smart urban development, healthcare, education, tourism, renewable energy across 2,500 hectares (6,177 acres). The Telangana government would facilitate the allocation of land, fast track approvals and coordinate the planning.

The projects in Telangana will feature a 1,080-hectare smart city, a 350-hectare theme park, and a 500 MW solar farm to power sustainable initiatives.

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana said, "We are committed to…positioning Telangana as the gateway for Vietnamese and South-East Asian investment into India's fastest-growing economy.”

The investment would be the largest outside Vietnam, also surpassing the $2 billion VinFast factory under construction in North Carolina, US. VinFast already has a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, where it had announced a $500 million expansion.

Vingroup reported a net profit of $287.42 million in the first nine months of 2025, which is nearly double of its earnings from 2024. The expansion has also contributed to a rise in the debt which amounted to $12.35 billion as of September 2025.