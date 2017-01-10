Vistara announces anniversary sale with tickets starting at Rs 899

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara today launched a special fare scheme for economy travel with ticket prices starting as low as Rs 899 across its domestic network for a limited period to celebrate its second anniversary.

Customers booking tickets on Vistara's website or mobile app will also get gift vouchers worth Rs 500, a release said today.

Vistara, in which Tata Sons holds 51 per cent share while the rest is with Singapore Airlines (SIA), took to the Indian skies on January 9, 2015.

"Tickets can be booked starting today up to midnight of Friday (January 12) for travel between January 25 and October 1, 2017," the release said.

The city-headquartered airline currently operates over 500 flights every week to 20 destinations across the country.

"As we celebrate two wonderful years of operations, we wish to share this great joy with our customers through a special celebratory sale," Vistara Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said.