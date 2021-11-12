Vodafone Idea Q2 Result: Telco reports net loss of Rs 7,132.3 cr; net debt at Rs 1.9 lakh cr

Telecom company Vodafone Idea has reported a net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 7,319.1 crore loss in the previous quarter.

The telco's revenue for the quarter was Rs 9,410 crore, an improvement of 2.8 per cent QoQ, aided by pick up in the economic activities and easing of lockdown curbs induced by a severe second wave of COVID.

EBITDA for the quarter improved to Rs 3,860 crore, up 4.2 per cent QoQ. It was aided by improvement in revenue partially offset by an increase in customer acquisition costs due to higher gross additions during Q2 and other inflationary cost increases.

EBITDA margins for Q2 FY22 stood at 41.1 per cent vs 40.5 per cent in Q1 FY22.

Vodafone Idea's total gross debt as of September 30, 2021, stands at Rs 1,94,780 crore. It comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,08,610 crore, AGR liability of Rs 63,400 crore that is due to the government and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 22,770 crore.

Vodafone Idea's cash and cash equivalents as of Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 250 crore and net debt stood at Rs 1,94,530 crore.

