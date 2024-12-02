'When I joined the company in 1991...': What Anand Mahindra told a man who called his car's design ‘dung’

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has turned a scathing critique of the company’s vehicles into a lesson in leadership, winning applause from netizens and peers alike.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet that labeled Mahindra’s car designs as “gobar (dung) kinda” and criticized their reliability, Mahindra chose to engage constructively.

Related Articles

“When I joined the company in 1991, the economy had just been opened up,” Mahindra wrote. “A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of competing with the foreign brands that would enter. Three decades later, we are still around and competing fiercely.”

The user’s tweet called Mahindra cars aesthetically unappealing and subpar compared to competitors like Hyundai. Rather than dismiss the criticism, Mahindra acknowledged the company’s shortcomings, stating, “Yes, we have miles to go before we sleep. There is no room for complacency, and continuous improvement will continue to be our mantra.”

Mahindra emphasized how such “cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness” fuels the company’s drive to improve, thanking the critic for “feeding the fire in our bellies.”

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka lauded Mahindra’s response, calling it a “masterclass in reacting to an irate customer.”

You’re right, Sushant.



We have a long way to go.



But please consider how far we have come.



When I joined the company in 1991, the economy had just been opened up.



A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of… pic.twitter.com/xinxlBcGuV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2024

The critic later responded, admitting the words used in the original post were harsh and acknowledging Mahindra’s constructive approach. “OMG, this is so sweet. I am glad you took the criticism constructively,” they wrote.

Mahindra’s response came amid the launch of the XEV 9e electric SUV in India, priced at ₹21.90 lakh. Based on the company’s INGLO platform, the vehicle represents Mahindra’s push into the EV market, with deliveries set for February 2025.