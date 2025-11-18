Who is Bobby Parikh? HUL appoints him as Independent Director

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Bobby Parikh as an Independent Director on its Board, effective December 1, 2025. Parikh, who has extensive experience advising businesses through transformations, will serve for a period of five years.

Parikh has advised several large corporations in India and internationally, helping them navigate the country's changing policy environment. He holds directorships at companies such as Infosys, Biocon, and Indostar Capital.

Parikh co-founded BMR Advisors, served as the CEO of Ernst & Young India, and was the country managing partner at Arthur Andersen.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Parikh holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai. His career has also involved close work with private equity funds, institutional investors, and business owners, where he delivered tailored solutions aligned with commercial goals.

Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman of HUL, welcomed Parikh's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Bobby to the HUL Board as an Independent Director. His experience, combined with expertise in financial strategy and regulatory frameworks, has helped organisations steer complex transformative business changes. We look forward to his insights and contributions in the Company’s next phase of growth."

Parikh, commenting on his appointment, said, "It is an honour to join the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a company that has set benchmarks in corporate governance and responsible business. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the leadership team to help steer HUL through new opportunities and challenges."