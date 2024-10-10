Who is Neville Tata? All about the next generation of Tata leadership under Noel Tata’s watch

Amid the swirl of succession talks after Ratan Tata's passing, all eyes are on Noel Tata, the quiet yet steady figure who could assume a pivotal role at Tata Trusts, the powerful entity holding a majority stake in Tata Sons.

While N Chandrasekaran continues as chairman of Tata Sons, attention has turned to the leadership of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust—key entities that shape the future of the $165 billion conglomerate. If Noel steps into the leadership of these trusts, it could also open doors for his son, Neville, to play a larger role in the Tata legacy.

Neville Tata, Noel's 32-year-old son, has been steadily building his profile within the Tata Group. A graduate of Bayes Business School, he combines a strong academic foundation with hands-on experience at Trent Ltd, where he currently leads Star Bazaar. His early responsibilities included overseeing Zudio, a budget fashion brand.

Now, as head of Star Bazaar, he’s poised for greater responsibilities within the group. Insiders believe Neville will be closely mentored by Noel Tata as he grows into his role, potentially positioning him to lead the hypermarket or take on larger roles within the group.

Neville is married to Manasi Kirloskar, daughter of the late industrialist Vikram Kirloskar and Geetanjali Kirloskar. Manasi, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, is known for her leadership roles at Kirloskar Technologies and her work with the NGO Caring with Colour, which focuses on improving education across 3,200 schools in Karnataka.

Neville's involvement extends beyond retail. He serves as a trustee in some of the Tata Trusts, alongside his sisters Leah and Maya Tata, suggesting a deliberate plan to prepare the next generation for greater influence in the group. Leah manages responsibilities at Indian Hotels, while Maya works at Tata Digital, showcasing the family's integrated approach to the group's diverse portfolio.

Should Noel Tata take over leadership of the Tata Trusts, it could cement a pathway for Neville to step into a leadership role at Tata Sons, potentially reshaping the family's influence in the group’s future. The Trusts, which control 66% of Tata Sons, have historically been the guiding force behind the conglomerate’s long-term vision and philanthropic initiatives.