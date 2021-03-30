Wipro appoints former Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as CTO

Wipro has appointed Subha Tatavarti as its new Chief Technology Officer. The appointment is among the long list of hires by the Indian IT major as part of CEO Thierry Delaporte's plans to accelerate growth at the company.

"Subha joins us from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialisation of Enterprise Infrastructure along with Security, Data Science and Edge platforms," Delaporte said in an email to employees, as cited by the Moneycontrol.

The current CTO teams, including Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research will report to Tatavarti, the report further added.

ALSO READ: Wipro makes its largest accqusition of $1.45 billion in Capco

In her stint with Walmart, Tatavarti was appointed as the Senior Director of Technology Commercialisation. Prior to that, she has worked with PayPal from 2010 to 2020 in various capacities, including Head of Product, Data Platform and Infrastructure; Director of Cloud, Platforms and Frameworks; and Director, Planning and Operations - Data and Analytics.

Before joining PayPal, Tatavarti has worked with Climetrics, Inc as Co-founder and Director, Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, Bearing Point and AOL.

ALSO READ: Driving Change