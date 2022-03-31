Wipro GE Healthcare launches Rs 100 cr manufacturing plant under PLI scheme

Wipro GE Healthcare , global medical technology, digital solutions services provider has announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The new plant, Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM), is aligned with the National Agenda of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and will further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India. The facility has been set up with an investment of over Rs 100 crore and will be a greenfield entity, the company said.



A 35,000 sq ft facility, the MDM factory is set up for 24/7 operations for manufacturing CT machines, cath lab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators.

It is equipped with automated testers to assess the performance of medical devices. This facility currently has 35 employees on its shopfloor which is expected to increase to 100 in the next 2 to 3 years, as per an official announcement.



“India is on an accelerated growth path in gaining global prominence for medical devices manufacturing. Wipro GE Healthcare’s new factory, with support from the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, will aid the health ecosystem in India to realize its true potential in addressing local and global challenges for healthcare providers,” Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises who inaugurated the facility said.



“We congratulate Wipro GE Healthcare for its contribution towards boosting local manufacturing and generating employment in the local communities. Through our Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, we will provide continued support to the company’s efforts towards augmenting the ESDM sector and providing a fillip to the region’s digital economy,” said C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology - Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology of Karnataka in his virtual address.

