Wipro invests in US-based AI start-up vFunction to boost cloud migration

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, a Palo Alto-based start-up that has developed a scalable, AI-based technology platform for "modernising Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud."

"The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro’s commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients," the company said in a statement.

In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures, its corporate investment arm, announced that it has invested in vFunction’s Series a funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

“We are proud to partner with vFunction to enhance our cloud offerings and provide clients with additional capabilities in a critical sector. Wipro is investing over $1 billion over the next three years to build out the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, and we are committed to working with partners and other industry leaders to deliver a cloud ecosystem that meets our clients’ needs,” said Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Vice President, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

The joint offering will help clients across a range of sectors ease and accelerate their transition to cloud.

“Wipro is an established leader in the cloud segment, and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate our joint customers’ journey to cloud-native architecture. As more and more businesses embrace the cloud to gain a competitive edge, this partnership will be critical in helping them realize the benefits of application modernization and moving to the cloud,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and Co-founder, vFunction.

Shares of Wipro Ltd on Tuesday closed 1.15 per cent lower at Rs 564.10 apiece on BSE.