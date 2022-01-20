Wipro named fifth top employer in Europe

Wipro has been named among the top employers in Europe. The IT major has been placed in the fifth rank out of over 1,800 companies from across the world by Top Employers Institute. This was Wipro’s first year of application for the certification in Europe, the company said.

Wipro stated that it secured the certification in France (2nd rank in the market), Switzerland (3rd), the Netherlands (4th), Germany (5th) and the UK (5th). It received scores of over 95 per cent in each region.

While it performed well in most categories, it outperformed in the career, work environment, diversity and inclusion, and digital HR categories, the company said in a statement.

The company’s stellar rankings were driven by its new initiatives including use of technology to streamline processes, facilitate online learning and training, enable employees to work with greater autonomy throughout the pandemic, and offer empathy and support throughout the pandemic.

Deepak Parija, CHRO, Europe, Wipro said, “Being certified by the Top Employers Institute is a moment of pride and an important milestone for Wipro. As we embrace the future, it reaffirms our commitment to build a value-driven, best-in-class, diverse and inclusive organisation.”

Wipro Europe CEO Pierre Bruno said that the company takes pride in the experience of its people and that it’s great to see that this has now been recognised.

“Despite another challenging year for businesses and people around the world, Wipro has shown that across Europe it is consistently focused on supporting its teams. This was the first year we had the opportunity to assess Wipro’s European markets, and it is a real testament to their commitment to putting people first that they have received such high rankings across each of the five markets,” said David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO.

Founded 30 years ago, Top Employers reviews submissions across several key HR practices including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning and development, wellbeing and diversity and inclusion.

Also read: Wipro Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 2,969 cr, board approves interim dividend of Re 1