Wipro raises freshers' annual salary by Rs 30,000

Wipro has increased freshers' annual salaries by Rs 30,000. From Rs 3.2 lakh per annum it has been raised to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. Salaries from across the industry had been stagnant for many years. Wipro President and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said that they are also introducing a coding test to improve the quality of hires, as mentioned in a report in The Times of India. He added that they are also planning to roll out a national talent test to expand the reach of their hiring process, further adding that they are increasing hiring by 25-30% from last year.

As mentioned in the daily, other companies like TCS and Infosys have also adopted such strategies. Like Wipro, TCS too has rolled out a national test and all these companies are offering more to freshers with good coding skills.

Wipro has a three-tier campus outreach, with the creamiest of the lot coming from top colleges like the IITs. Students from the IITs take away an average salary of Rs 12 lakh. Then there's the turbo programme, under which hires get Rs 6.5-7 lakh. After that there are the company's traditional hires.

Additionally, Wipro is also working with colleges to train students on specific modules. Wipro has also increased outreach in US campuses where they are setting up similar talent building mechanisms in areas such as machine learning, analytics and AI.

Govil further added that attrition among individuals with less than 5 years of experience is rising. He said that they are trying to correct it with a combination of factors such as salary correction, skill allowance, and training on newer projects and exposing them to different projects.