With 5.3 GW power base and ₹33,000 crore turnover, Reliance Group lays roadmap for next leap

Over 100 senior leaders from Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power came together in Mumbai to align on the next phase of the Group’s transformation, pledging a unified commitment to growth, innovation, and shareholder value.

The leadership meet follows recent board approvals by both companies to raise ₹18,000 crore through equity and debt. The funds will fuel expansion in high-growth sectors including defence, aerospace, and renewable energy, reflecting what the Group called a “renewed and resurgent” outlook.

The Reliance Group currently comprises two public-listed, nearly debt-free companies — Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power — with net worths of ₹14,883 crore and ₹16,431 crore, respectively. Together, they represent one of India’s largest shareholder families with over 50 lakh public shareholders, an official press release said.

Leaders emphasised Reliance Infrastructure’s sharpened focus on three core areas:

Defence and Aerospace : Plans include manufacturing Falcon 2000 business jets in India through a partnership with France’s Dassault Aviation, a strategic MRO hub in Maharashtra with US-based Coastal Mechanics, and partnerships with global players like Rheinmetall AG and Diehl Defence to boost guided munition capabilities. The company aims to become one of India’s top three defence exporters under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

: Plans include manufacturing Falcon 2000 business jets in India through a partnership with France’s Dassault Aviation, a strategic MRO hub in Maharashtra with US-based Coastal Mechanics, and partnerships with global players like Rheinmetall AG and Diehl Defence to boost guided munition capabilities. The company aims to become one of India’s top three defence exporters under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. Power Distribution (BSES Delhi): Already serving over 53 lakh households across two-thirds of Delhi’s population, BSES is targeting enhanced efficiency and sustainability, with a shift to clean energy sources over the next five years.

Already serving over 53 lakh households across two-thirds of Delhi’s population, BSES is targeting enhanced efficiency and sustainability, with a shift to clean energy sources over the next five years. Renewable Energy Manufacturing: Ongoing investments in solar and battery storage manufacturing reinforce the Group’s long-term clean energy ambitions.

On its part, Reliance Power highlighted its operating capacity of 5.3 GW and a pipeline of 3.3 GWh in solar-plus-battery storage projects — Asia’s largest such initiative.

Leaders at the meet invoked the enduring spirit of Reliance founder, Padma Vibhushan late Shri Dhirubhai H Ambani, echoing his message of perseverance and opportunity in adversity.

The Group’s financial strength is anchored by a combined turnover of ₹33,000 crore and a market capitalisation of ₹40,000 crore. Both companies have zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions, as per the release.

Reliance Infrastructure also plays a major role in infrastructure development through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), including marquee projects like the Mumbai Metro. Meanwhile, Reliance Power continues to operate the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh — the largest integrated thermal power plant in the world.