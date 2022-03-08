Women's Day 2022: Demand for female workforce highest in IT, says Monster.com

Demand for women in the workforce is highest in the IT/BPO industry, followed by IT/Computers-Software, and Banking/Accounting/Financial Services, showed data from job search portal Monster.com on Tuesday.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, women's labour force participation is consistently expanding in India, indicative of emerging industries that could witness a spike in women’s participation in the months to come, the report highlighted.

With increasing awareness around gender parity in the workplace, online hiring trends by Monster.com show that the highest share of jobs available for women are in the IT/BPO industry at 30 per cent.

Elaborating on the upcoming sectors in the job economy, the report mentioned that the highest share of women job seekers is in the IT/Computers- Software industry at 22 per cent, followed by Banking/Accounting/ Financial Services at 16 per cent. Contrary to popular belief, the education sector comes at third highest position, it added.



These trends indicate a clear shift to more female professionals showing interest in new-age tech-dominated markets and non-traditional job roles, the report said.

“Women’s participation in the workforce has been a much spoken about subject in the past years. Female representation, especially in top management roles, is crucial as it paves the way for a more equitable and productive workforce in the country’s fast changing employment market. We have observed that tech-enabled industries such as ITES, BPO, and Banking, to name a few, have witnessed a higher share of women among others," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com.

Moreover, among the ten industries with the highest demand share for women, Travel and Tourism, Internet/E-commerce, and Hospitals/Healthcare/Diagnostics have a minimal share at 3 per cent.



The report also added that women in tech have seen growing prominence with businesses as recruiters have realised the importance of equitable hiring in the workplace.

Industries such as Education (9 per cent), ITes/BPO (5 per cent), Hospitals/Healthcare/Diagnostics (4 per cent) are also among the top ten industries most sought after by women job seekers.

"It is important to remember that skilling and nurturing talent at a young age while providing equal opportunities to all lies at the core of creating a gender-inclusive workplace. Recruiters must be well-aware of the same in their hiring practices for a diverse and productive workforce,” added Garisa.