Budget 2026: Auto, banking, real estate shares open higher ahead of FM Sitharaman's speech

Rate sensitive stocks such as auto, banking and real estate were opened higher ahead of the Union Budget 2026 today. BSE Auto Index was up 98 pts at 59,402 and BSE Bankex gained 93 pts to 67,162. On the other hand, the BSE Realty index was gained 59 pts to 6161.5 in early deals today.

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In the auto segment, Bajaj Auto, HeroMoto Corp, Exide India and MRF shares rose up to 2%.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, AU Finance Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the top gainers on BSE bankex, rising up to 1%, respectively.

In the real estate segment, DLF and Prestige Estates shares rose up to 1%.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex rose 33 points to 82,310 and Nifty was trading flat at 25,310 in opening deals today.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2026