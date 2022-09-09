World EV Day: Tata Motors’ fleet partner BluSmart saved 5,500 tonnes of CO2 in a year

EV startup BluSmart, which counts the likes of Jio-bp and Tata Motors among its strategic partners, claims to have saved 5,500+ tonnes of CO2 on the roads of Delhi-NCR in a year. On the BluSmart ride-hailing platform, 25 tonnes of CO2 were saved each day, which is equivalent to planting 1,000 mature trees, stated the company.



Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, “Our focus is to solve the pollution challenges of megacities like Delhi-NCR and improve the quality of life of people living in such places. EVs are responsible for considerably lower emissions over their lifetime than conventional (internal combustion engine) vehicles.”



“We have experienced the cost of EVs declining while the range has been on a steady rise. Now anyone can consider buying an EV and reap the benefits,” he added.



The BP Ventures-backed electric mobility startup operates ​​2,000-plus EVs on the streets of Delhi NCR, and has completed more than 2 million trips, covering over 75 million clean kilometers. It has also built 1,600+ EV charging points across the region in a much-needed ramp-up of electric vehicle infra in India.



Jio-bp, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and UK’s bp, entered into a partnership with BluSmart last year, to set up a network of large-scale commercial EV charging stations across India. “Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in our vision of offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options,” Jio-bp CEO Harish Mehta stated.



Earlier in 2022, auto major Tata Motors too inked a deal with BluSmart as part of which it will deliver 3,500 XPRES T EVs to the latter. This is India’s largest EV fleet order so far, and is aimed to tap into the growing adoption of clean mobility.



Studies have established that EVs can reduce carbon emissions substantially. A recent joint study by Ford Motor Company and the University of Michigan found that EVs have 64 per cent lower life cycle greenhouse gas emissions than internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles. “Our research clearly shows substantial greenhouse gas emission reductions that can be achieved from transitioning to electrified powertrains across all vehicle classes,” states the study.



For India to achieve its vision of reducing emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach the net-zero target by 2070, EVs would have to go mainstream. “India ranks 5th in most vulnerable to climate change globally and it is high time we all wake up and make a change,” said BluSmart CEO Jaggi.



