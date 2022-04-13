Xiaomi's former head Manu Jain seeks more time to appear before ED: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, summoned Xiaomi Corporation's former head Manu Jain for an ongoing probe related to an alleged violation of foreign exchange laws. However, Jain has now sought more time to appear before the agency, sources told Business Today.

According to Reuters, the investigation is on whether Xiaomi’s business practices conform with India’s foreign exchange laws.

ED has been under investigation by the ED since February this year and Jain has been asked to appear before officers now. Jain is currently the global vice president for Xiaomi and lives in Dubai, but he is in India right now. As per Reuters, the purpose of his current visit to India is not clear.

The ED also had sent a notice to Xiaomi earlier in February, addressed to Jain who used to be the managing director for India, asking for various company documents, which included details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives, as reported by Reuters.

Most importantly, ED is investigating, as pointed out by Reuters, the “existing business structures between Xiaomi India, its contract manufacturers and its parent entity in China” and the fund flow between Xiaomi India and the parent entity, “including royalty payments."

Meanwhile, Xiaomi said in a statement that they abide by all Indian laws and are “fully compliant with all regulations” and added that they are “cooperating with authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have all the requisite information”.

(With inputs from Karishma Asoodani and agencies)