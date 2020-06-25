YES Bank case: CBI to file charge sheet against Rana Kapoor and family, Wadhawans today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file chargesheet in the case registered against YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his family members, companies owned by Kapoor's family members, and promoter and non executive directors of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan on Thursday.

The case was registered on March 7 by the central investigation agency in connection with suspicious loans granted by YES Bank and alleged quid pro quo between the bank's founder, Rana Kapoor and DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The transactions under probe by the agency are an investment of Rs 3,700 crore in short debentures of DHFL, while the housing finance company granted a loan of Rs 600 crore to DOiT Urban Ventures Ltd (DUVPL) which is owned by Kapoor's daughters. This Rs 600 crore loan by DHFL to DUVPL is suspected to be a kickback received by Kapoor for the debenture investment made of Rs 3,700 crore by YES Bank in DHFL.

The loan awarded to DUVPL was on mortgage of properties which had market value of around Rs 40 crore but we're inflated and shown to be worth around Rs 750 crores. Another suspicious loan of Rs 750 crore granted by YES Bank to a company controlled by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan is also under probe by the CBI.

CBI had taken the Wadhawan brothers in custody from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district of Maharashtra on April 26. Wadhawan brothers, alongwith 21 other persons, were booked by the Satara police on April 8 for violating lockdown rules and placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days. Their quaratine ended on April 23 after which CBI officials took them in custody on April 26.

Wadhawans were remanded to CBI custody remand then we're sent to judicial custody in second week of May. Rana Kapoor and Wadhawan brothers are presently lodged in the Taloja prison. Meanwhile, Kapoor has moved the CBI court seeking anticipatory bail and the hearing for the same is scheduled on Thursday at the special CBI court in Mumbai.

