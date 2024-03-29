scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Zerodha Fund House AUM hits Rs 500 crore in 40 days, reaches Rs 1,000-crore mark

Feedback

Zerodha Fund House AUM hits Rs 500 crore in 40 days, reaches Rs 1,000-crore mark

The new fund offer of Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and ELSS Tax Saver LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund was launched last October and they have an AUM of ₹278 crore and ₹66 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zerodha Fund House made its MF debut in October. Zerodha Fund House made its MF debut in October.

Newbie Zerodha Fund House crossed asset under management of ₹1,000 crore in less than five months. The fund house, which focuses only on passive funds, added ₹500 crore in last 40 days. 

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase in X on Thursday said: “Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound at @ZerodhaAMC (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to over ₹1,000 crore in just 40 days. It’s a reflection of the growing appetite for index-based investment products and we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas”.

Related Articles

Zerodha Asset Management Company is a joint venture between Zerodha and smallcase.

“Also, very proud of the amazing team at ZFH that’s innovating with industry-first products while charting our own unique path by building differently — with a direct-only, passive-only approach,” he added.

Zerodha Fund House made its MF debut in October.

The new fund offer of Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and ELSS Tax Saver LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund was launched last October and they have an AUM of ₹278 crore and ₹66 crore. While two funds listed on the exchanges – Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF and Gold ETF – have an AUM of ₹641 crore and ₹41 crore, respectively. These funds were launched in January and February.
 

Published on: Mar 29, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement