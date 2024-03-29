Zerodha Fund House AUM hits Rs 500 crore in 40 days, reaches Rs 1,000-crore mark

Newbie Zerodha Fund House crossed asset under management of ₹1,000 crore in less than five months. The fund house, which focuses only on passive funds, added ₹500 crore in last 40 days.

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase in X on Thursday said: “Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound at @ZerodhaAMC (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to over ₹1,000 crore in just 40 days. It’s a reflection of the growing appetite for index-based investment products and we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas”.

Zerodha Asset Management Company is a joint venture between Zerodha and smallcase.

“Also, very proud of the amazing team at ZFH that’s innovating with industry-first products while charting our own unique path by building differently — with a direct-only, passive-only approach,” he added.

Zerodha Fund House made its MF debut in October.

The new fund offer of Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and ELSS Tax Saver LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund was launched last October and they have an AUM of ₹278 crore and ₹66 crore. While two funds listed on the exchanges – Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF and Gold ETF – have an AUM of ₹641 crore and ₹41 crore, respectively. These funds were launched in January and February.

